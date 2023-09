GDP growth, inflation seen lower than previous forecasts

Shoppers check out products at a market in Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok, on Sept 2, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) growth and inflation for this year were expected to be lower than previously forecast, Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Tuesday.

The current policy interest rate was close to a neutral level and overall, the country's economic recovery remains intact, the central bank chief said.

Inflation would gradually return to within target range, he said.

Mr Sethaput was speaking virtually at a Fitch economic seminar.