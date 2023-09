Inflation up 0.88% in Aug - Commerce Ministry

A consumer examines canned food products at a supermarket in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.88% in August from a year earlier, quickening from a 0.38% year-on-year increase in the previous month, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with a forecast rise of 0.61% for August in a Reuters poll. The core CPI was up 0.79% year-on-year in August.