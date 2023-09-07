30,000 to attend gem fair

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit (centre), director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) at the Ministry of Commerce, presides over the opening ceremony of the 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. (Photo: DITP)

More than 30,000 buyers, importers, and visitors from around the world are expected to attend the 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair that kicked off on Wednesday.

The fair, which runs till Sunday at the Plenary Hall of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), is poised to generate trade value in excess of 3 billion baht, said Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) at the Ministry of Commerce, who presided over the opening ceremony.

It is jointly organised by the DITP and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) with the support of over 15 public and private trade agencies.

"It is an international trade fair, serving as a testament to Thailand's strength in the global gems and world-class jewellery trade industry. The remarkable success it has achieved over the past 40 years firmly establishes Thailand's prominence in this field," Mr Phusit said.

"This year, as always, the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair has garnered exceptional enthusiasm from both exhibitors and visitors, boasting participation from over 1,100 companies in 2,400 booths across Halls 1-8 at QSNCC, making the highest number since 2018.

"The fair is expected to welcome more than 30,000 buyers, importers, and visitors from around the world," he added. It ranks among the five major trade fairs in the industry. Over four decades, it has played a pivotal role in bolstering Thailand's exports of gems and jewellery.

Thailand's strength as a key regional hub for trading gems, along with its expertise in enhancing the quality of coloured gemstones and internationally recognised craftsmanship, have been key factors contributing to the industry's success.

In 2022, gems and jewellery were the country's ninth-largest export, generating over US$8 billion (284.1 billion baht) in revenue. This year, it is projected to expand by 10%.

"Visitors can explore a diverse range of exhibitions featuring products from Thai and international exhibitors, plus other highlights," said Mr Phusit.