Committee highlights trade issues

Containers are stacked at the port of Bangkok. REUTERS

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) is looking into new trade issues, including the influx of Chinese goods, aiming to draft a new economic proposal for the Srettha Thavisin government.

The issues are expected to be tabled during its meeting on Thursday.

The committee plans to meet with the new government to discuss ways to solve various economic problems and how the government can better support the business sector, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), a key member of the JSCCIB.

"The FTI wants to add the Chinese goods issue to the proposal as more imports will affect local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises," he said.

The import of cheap Chinese products is on the rise, which will also affect the trade balance between Thailand and China, said Mr Kriengkrai.

The JSCCIB plans to consider on Thursday revising its growth and inflation projections as economic circumstances change.

However, the committee expects to maintain its forecast for 2023 exports, which have been sluggish for months.

Shoppers examine portable battery-powered fans and phone accessories on sale at a shop in Sampheng, one of the country's biggest wholesale markets in Bangkok. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The committee previously cut its export forecast to -2% this year, down from -1%. JSCCIB's best-case scenario for exports is zero growth.

The export projection is based on the global economic slowdown and estimates for China's growth to decrease to 5.4-5.5%, down from a previous outlook of 6%, as well as rising interest rates.

The JSCCIB expects Thai GDP to grow by 3-3.5%, driven by the tourism recovery.

The panel adjusted its inflation estimate to 2.2-2.7%, down from 2.7-3.2%, as global energy prices declined and prices are expected to decelerate during the fourth quarter.

"The JSCCIB is monitoring global economic factors that may affect the Thai economy," said Mr Kriengkrai.

The committee wants the government to come up with a new plan to better manage energy costs.

According to the FTI, high electricity prices are among the factors discouraging foreign investors. This factor will also affect the country's competitiveness in the world market, said the federation.

The new government should have clear plans to deal with energy costs in the short and long term as this is crucial for business, said Mr Kriengkrai.