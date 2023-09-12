PM wants B400 minimum wage post-haste

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks in parliament on Tuesday, during the debate on his government's policy statement. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the parliament on Tuesday that his government will ask employers to raise the minimum daily wage to 400 baht as soon as possible, to help workers make ends meet.

“For the wage rise, there will be negotiations between three parties - workers, employers and the government - for a reasonable level of the minimum wage. The goal of 400 baht will be achieved as soon as possible,” the prime minister said during the second and last day of the debate on the government’s policy statement.

A wage increase to meet workers’ needs is one of the government's economic stimulus measures, he said.

Other immediate measures to stimulate the economy included tourism promotion and reduction in energy prices for both households and logistics operators, Mr Srettha said.

His Pheu Thai Party campaigned for election on policies that included raising the minimum daily wage to 600 baht by 2027.

The daily minimum wage currently varies from one province to another, ranging from 328 baht to 354 baht. The latest wage rise was in October last year.