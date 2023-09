Consumer confidence up after end of political uncertainty

Vendors sell fresh produce at a fresh market in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thai consumer confidence rose in August, helped by tourism and following the end of prolonged political uncertainty as a new coalition government led by the Pheu Thai Party took office, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) rose to 56.9 in August from 55.6 in July, the university said in a statement.