PM promises power price below B4, cheaper petrol

Vehicles queue at a petrol station in Bangkok. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday promised to cut the electricity tariff to below four baht per unit and to reduce the pump price of petrol.

He made the promise while speaking at the Thairath Forum 2023 on Future Perfect.

He said he had already reduced the power tariff to 4.10 baht per unit, which was below the private sector's previous demand for a 4.25 baht rate.

"Today I have ordered relevant organisations to continue with their negotiations. I would like to see the number three, but it may take a few weeks," the prime minister said, an apparent reference to a desireable power tariff of less than four baht per unit.

"The economy is not that good. Costs are high and the money in people's wallets is down. So, policies to cut costs are necessary," he said.

His government would also reduce the expenses of teachers, and of people paying car instalments, the prime minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said he was examining the costs of petrol retailers, looking for ways to reduce petrol prices.

"Petrol prices will be kept as low as possible," he said.

After the cabinet meeting on Monday, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Mr Pirapan told the meeting the electricity tariff would fall to 3.99 baht per unit from this month onwards.