New securities and exchange secretary-general

Assoc Prof Pornanong Budsaratragoon (Photo: Facebook page of Chulalongkorn Business School)

The cabinet on Monday endorsed Pornanong Budsaratragoon from the Banking and Finance Department of Chulalongkorn Business School as the new secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as proposed by the Finance Ministry.

Assoc Prof Pornanong has a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Finance from Chulalongkorn University, MBA from the University of Dallas in the US, and bachelor of Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University.

She became a chartered financial analyst (CFA) in 2013 and certified internal auditor (CIA), the Institute of International auditor, US, in 2002.

The appointment of the new SEC chief was delayed by the general election in mid-May and the subsequent political vacuum.

The term of the former secretary general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol ended on April 30.

The SEC board met a couple times to consider the renewal of Ms Ruenvadee's contract for another term, but eventually decided not to extend her tenure.