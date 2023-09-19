19 million foreign tourists visit Thailand since Jan

Visitors walk along the walls of the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, which are among Bangkok's top tourist attractions, on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand recorded 19 million foreign tourists in the January to Sept 17 period this year, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign arrivals generated 795 billion baht (US$22.26 billion) in revenue, it said.

"The tourism situation in Thailand is showing signs of improvement," the statement said, adding that the government's visa waiver for Chinese arrivals will give the sector a boost.

Arrivals are expected to pick up as the industry begins to enter high season this week, with long weekends in source countries like Malaysia and Japan.

The new coalition government led by the Pheu Thai Party plans to boost tourism arrivals include waiving visas for arrivals from China and Kazakhstan from Sept 25 till the end of February.

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The government expects to see 28 million arrivals this year.

In 2019, there was a record of 39.9 million foreign tourists, including 11 million from China. The government earlier said it is aiming for five million Chinese tourists this year.