Baht tumbles to 9-month low, hurt by high oil prices

A woman prepares to change money at a currency exchange in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The baht fell to its lowest point in more than nine months on Wednesday, as high oil prices stoked concern about stagflation in net energy importing countries such as Thailand.

Most other Asian currencies from emerging market economies traded in narrow ranges ahead of the United States Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day and regional central bank meetings this week.

The baht slid 0.6%, its second day of decline and marking its lowest level since Nov 10. As of Wednesday afternoon, the baht is valued at 36.26 per US dollar.

Oil prices retreated from 10-month highs on Wednesday but have risen some 10% this month.

Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krungthai Bank, said soaring oil prices had prompted some commodity-related players to purchase dollars and if oil prices were to march higher, that could fuel concern about Thailand's current account.

"The situation near term looks unfavourable for the baht both domestically and externally amid both fiscal concerns and the US economy holding well, supporting greenback strength," Maybank analysts also wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hovered near a record low and was expected to remain under pressure. Indonesia's rupiah and the Philippine peso both eased 0.1% ahead of interest rate decisions by Bank Indonesia and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday. The two central banks are expected to keep their key interest rates steady on Thursday and for the rest of the year, according to Reuters' polls.

Markets expect the Fed will almost certainly keep rates on hold at 5.25% to 5.50%, putting the focus on its stance about on further policy decisions. Futures markets are pricing in a 30% likelihood of a quarter-point increase in November or 40% chance it will be in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, in line with expectations, as fresh signs of economic stabilisation and a weakening yuan reduced the need for immediate monetary easing. The yuan, which has fallen 5.5% so far this year, traded flat.

Most stock markets across Asia slid. Shares in Bangkok led losses with a drop of 0.8%. Shares in Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai retreated 0.2% and 0.3% respectively. Indonesia's benchmark index was the sole outlier, rising 0.7% and marking its highest level since December 2022.