SIBS 2023: Selangor’s Premier Business Summit Ignites Economic Prospects

YB Tuan Ng Sze Han (3rd left), Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade & Mobility, and YBhg Dato’ Hasan Azhari Hj. Idris (4th left), Chief Executive Officer, Invest Selangor Berhad, during the official launch of the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on 21 September 2023.

The stage is set for a grand economic spectacle as Invest Selangor Berhad officially launched the highly anticipated Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2023. Scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 October 2023, SIBS 2023 aims to showcase Selangor as a premier global investment destination and is expected to draw a staggering 50,000 trade visitors from across the region.

Invest Selangor Berhad, the premiere one-stop state government agency dedicated to providing information and advisory services to potential and existing investors, is leading the charge in organising this prestigious event. Since its inception, Invest Selangor Berhad has played a pivotal role in attracting more than 5,984 manufacturing projects to Selangor, indirectly creating 446,828 jobs and bringing in over RM198.6 billion worth of manufacturing investments to the state.

SIBS, an annual business event initiated by the Selangor State Government, has become one of the region’s premier platforms for brands, innovators, and business leaders to explore the vast potential in the Malaysian and regional markets. Under the theme “Selangor, Gateway to ASEAN,” SIBS 2023 is poised to be the most significant edition yet, offering an array of exciting programmes.

This year’s SIBS will feature a total of 11 events and occupy the entire Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, boasting approximately 1,000 trade booths. With an estimated potential negotiated sales of RM1.5 billion, this marks a substantial increase compared to SIBS 2022, which achieved RM1.45 billion in potential transaction value.

YB Tuan Ng Sze Han, Selangor Exco for Investment, Trade, and Mobility, expressed his excitement during the launch event, stating, “As I gathered from the results gained by SIBS over the years, it is clearly fast gaining an international reputation as the premier regional event for businesses seeking to build and expand their presence in the ASEAN region.”

A Multifaceted Summit

The 7th Selangor International Business Summit 2023 is set to provide even more value to its stakeholders with six main events and an additional five side events. The six main programmes include: The 9th Selangor International Expo (F&B), The 7th Selangor ASEAN Business Conference (SABC), The 8th Selangor Smart City & Digital Economy Convention (SDEC), The 4th Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo (SRIE), The 9th Selangor International Expo (Medic), and The 3rd Selangor Industrial Park Expo (SPARK).

In addition to these main programmes, SIBS 2023 will feature five exciting events running in parallel: Selangor International Culinary Festival, Selangor International

Coffee Week, Selangor International Healthcare Conference, Malaysia International Tea & Coffee Expo, and Selangor International

Business Summit Invitational Golf Tournament.

A Growing Legacy

CEO of Invest Selangor YBhg Dato’ Hasan Azhari Hj. Idris, speaking at the launch, stated, “SIBS has now grown in leaps and bounds, to become one of Malaysia’s largest international marketplace and business networking events for exhibitors, trade visitors and buyers, investors and conference delegates that matches business communities across the region.”

Dato’ Hasan Azhari Hj. Idris also highlighted the opportunity for businesses to connect and collaborate with potential partners not only from Malaysia but also from numerous countries attending SIBS 2023. He emphasised the importance of this event in positioning Selangor as the epicentre of growth in the region.

An Invitation to the Business Community

YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor Exco for Investment, Trade, and Mobility, extended a warm invitation to the business community to join SIBS 2023. He encouraged businesses and industry players to participate, saying, “Take this opportunity to engage in the many discussions, forge productive partnerships, and seize the opportunity within Selangor and the broader ASEAN market presented during SIBS 2023.”

A Diverse International Presence

SIBS 2023 is not just a local affair; it has secured the participation of international pavilions from countries such as China, Indonesia, Japan, India, Korea, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Australia, Nigeria, and Uganda, adding an exciting international dimension to the event.

The success of SIBS 2023 is made possible through the collaboration of various entities, including Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) and organising partners like Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC), Yayasan Selangor, and KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific. Several supporting partners, such as Professional Culinaire Association, InfoMed, Malaysia F&B Executive Association, Bioeconomy Corporation, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, Medical Device Authority, Ministry of Health Malaysia, Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia, Malaysia Retail Chain Association, Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, Malaysia Association of Hotels, and Pakistan US Chamber of Commerce, have also played crucial roles in making this event a reality.

In conclusion, SIBS 2023 promises to be a remarkable opportunity for businesses to create, connect, and collaborate with potential partners from Malaysia and numerous other countries. It is an event that showcases Selangor’s commitment to being a competitive and preferred investment destination in Asia, highlighting the nation’s resilience, agility, and foresight to progress and grow into new sectors and markets.

For more information about SIBS 2023 and to register for this prestigious event, please visit www.selangorsummit.com. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a groundbreaking business summit that opens doors to endless possibilities and opportunities.

www.investselangor.my