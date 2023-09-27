Tait Sathorn 12 is a pet-friendly luxury condo with design‘Iconic Slope’ located in Sathorn

Sathorn Road is one of Bangkok’s prime CBD locations with all-rounded potential, be it an economic and financial centre or a hip hangout place. The area is packed with leading educational institutions, shopping centres, luxury hotels, embassies, top-class hospitals, cafes and restaurants, including various styles of the most renowned and popular rooftop bars in Asia. This is the location of Tait Sathorn 12, a luxury condominium development that will be soon be ready for its new residents.

A project from RML (Raimon Land Public Company Limited) and Tokyo Tatemono Company Limited, a leading and longstanding real estate developer in Japan with over 120 years of history, Tait Sathorn 12 is set on Sathorn Soi 12, which is not only one of the most happening areas but also a neighbourhood that is easily accessible by all modes of transportation. It is only a 180-metre walking distance from the BTS Saint Louis station. For those travelling with their own cars, there are two entry and exit points on Sathorn Soi 12 and Silom Soi 9, providing an escape from traffic congestion on the main roads.

The design of Tait Sathorn 12 is inspired by the concept of ‘Live the Iconic Life’, a combination of modern iconic and luxury designs, offering diverse living experiences in the heart of Sathorn. Using huge amounts of glass, the building with its iconic slopes forms a distinctive profile created by top-ranked Thai architectural firm A49, emphasising modern design with sharp and clear lines. This splendid and striking project is regarded as one of the new landmarks on Sathorn Road. The project has won the Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design award from PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2022 and the Best Exposure Condo award from Livinginsider Awards, reaffirming its outstandingly beautiful architectural design.

The common area that spans across six floors from the 35th floor to the rooftop offers complete facilities within its 2,000 sqm of space that perfectly respond to every lifestyle in the city centre, including an infinity edge non-chlorine filtration system swimming pool that gives swimmers an amazing panoramic view of the cityscape, a fitness centre fully-equipped by Technogym, Italian’s leading gym equipment specialist, and an amphitheatre where you can enjoy your favourite movies every day. Furthermore, this is a pet-friendly condo that is a perfect place for urban pet lovers to raise their furry friends, with animals of weight not more than 15 kg welcome, and a dedicated pet lawn at the back of the project.

Tait Sathorn 12 stands 40 storeys high and comprises only 231 units. The project highlight is the distinctive design allowing every unit to fully enjoy the spectacular views of the city, catering to the needs of every lifestyle, and with a high level of privacy. Each floor plan has 4 to 12 units at the maximum. Currently, there is a large-sized one-bedroom show unit, the Iconic Suite, boasting a multi-purpose room at 68.10 to 68.20 square metres of total usable area. Each unit has a spacious, airy, and comfortable feel with 3 to 3.15 metres of floor-to-ceiling height, and a full-height double-glazed wall that helps reduce the heat and noises from outside. This unit has a space that offers a variety of functions such as a working corner, private fitness area or collectible corner, according to the lifestyle of each resident. The huge bedroom is connected to the bathroom with a freestanding bathtub right in the middle and a walk-in closet, like staying in a five-star hotel.

The project is scheduled for completion and ready to move in soon with prices starting at THB 17.9 million. Those who are interested to own one of the newest luxury condominium units in the heart of Sathorn can contact RML to make a viewing appointment in advance at tel. 02-029-1888; Line Official @raimonland or visiting the website: www.raimonland.com.