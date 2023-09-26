AIS in partnership with Ctrip

Ms Rudeephan, right, said the AIS Lucky Sim Card is hugely convenient for tourists who are planning a trip to Thailand. (Photo supplied)

Advanced Info Service (AIS), a 5G digital service provider, has joined forces with China's leading online travel agent Trip.com to provide seamless service to Chinese tourists, in response to the government's new policy of visa-free travel for them.

The policy will stimulate Thailand's tourism sector by delivering a seamless user experience for Chinese tourists when planning their travels on the Ctrip platform. Everything is covered from booking air tickets, hotels and tourism packages to services from AIS 5G. These provide exceptional convenience to Chinese tourists and travellers, who can purchase the SIM card before they arrive in Thailand with the AIS Lucky Sim Card.

Pratthana Leelapanang, chief consumer business officer at AIS, said that the tourism sector is a key economic driver for Thailand. This is clearly seen from the new government issuing a tourism stimulus policy to temporarily exempt Chinese tourists from visa requirements for a period of five months.

This covers two of the long Chinese vacations, or Golden Weeks -- China's National Day on Oct 1 and Chinese New Year in February next year.

The visa incentive is expected to lure Chinese tourists back to Thailand. AIS, one of the country's major private sector telecom and digital services providers, is fully supportive of an ecosystem which will help Thai tourism recover and resume its journey of upward growth. This is achieved by strategic partnerships with partners such as the Trip.com group, China's No.1 online travel agent, Mr Pratthana added.

"Together, we are bringing a wonderful experience to Chinese tourists," he said. "They can seamlessly plan their visit to Thailand on the Ctrip platform, which includes booking flights, hotel accommodation and tour packages, as well as telecom services from AIS such as the AIS Lucky Sim Card."

He said that Chinese tourists can purchase the SIM card and activate it before they even travel, for a digital experience that will reassure them throughout their trip in Thailand. AIS is confident of being able to power Thai tourism by relying on the strengths in different sectors to stimulate travel.

This collaboration will enable them to share their impressions of Thai tourist attractions to the rest of the world. It is also a key mechanism to revive growth in the tourism sector, he said.

Rudeephan Temcheun, business development director of the Trip.com Group, said: "We are very excited now that going forward, Trip.com Group will have a more diverse and complete offer. By working with Thailand's number one telecom provider, AIS, we will be delivering telecom services to Chinese tourists which will enable them to plan their entire trip from a single place. This ranges from booking air tickets and accommodation to planning their travels and including the services of the AIS tourist SIM, and will enable tourists to design their travels as they wish."

She said this would be a huge convenience for tourists planning a trip to Thailand, who will receive a complete and distinctive experience.