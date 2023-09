Factory output down, bigger than forecast

A production facility in Samut Sakhon province. (File photo)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in August dropped 7.53% from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday, as exports were sluggish amid soft global demand.

The figure compared with a forecast for a 6.5% year-on-year drop for August in a Reuters poll, and followed July's 4.43% decline.