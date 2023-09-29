Current account surplus of $0.4bn recorded in Aug

Tourists cycle on a path along the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$0.4 billion in August, after a revised deficit of $0.5 billion the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 1.8% year-on-year in August, the BoT said in a statement.

The economy continued to recover in August on the back of tourist spending while domestic demand slightly softened after a good expansion in the preceding period, and exports slowed, it said.

Economic activity in September was expected to increase along with domestic demand and the tourism sector, the central bank said.