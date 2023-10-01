PM hails response to visa scheme

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomes the first groups of visa-exempt visitors from China at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 25. (Photo: Government House)

A visa-free scheme for Chinese and Kazakh tourists has received a positive response, according to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The scheme -- which runs from Sept 25 to Feb 29, amid the Chinese National Day on Oct 1, the Mid-Autumn Festival this month and Chinese New Year in February -- is part of the government's "Quick Win" policy to spur the economy.

Mr Srettha on Saturday posted a message on X, formally known as Twitter, that a CNN report showed that Chinese tourists had responded well to the visa exemption and better was yet to come.

Thailand is a top destination for Chinese tourists, he said, adding he was happy for businesses that would benefit from the visitors.

Citing information from Trip.com, which operates China's largest travel booking platform, Ctrip, Mr Srettha said travel bookings from China to Thailand are now nearly 20 times higher when compared with the same holiday period last year.

Hotel reservations in the country by Chinese tourists have jumped by 6,220% when compared to the same period last year, he said.

"Thailand is very happy to welcome every Chinese traveller," he said.

"Our country has beautiful beaches and myriads of Thai cuisine. I wish every tourist to travel in Thailand safely and gain good experiences."

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke on Saturday said the government's visa-free policy will help spur the economy, adding the country is stressing the importance of keeping tourists safe, which will boost Thailand's reputation for safety.

Meanwhile, state-run Transport Company managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said the visa exemption scheme has also benefited domestic tourism as the number of locals visiting tourism sites during weekends has also increased.

Some schools are already on term break, he said, noting the company has reported 30,000–35,000 passengers travelling during the weekend.

One of the most popular routes is Bangkok to Chiang Khan in Loei, he said.

The town of Chiang Khan is a popular destination among Thai tourists who are looking for the laid-back ambience provided by old wooden shophouses lining the bank of the Mekong River, he said.

The company will increase its service from two trips to four trips per day, he said.

In another move, the company will also resume its Bangkok–Ban Phaeng in Nakhon Phanom starting from today, Mr Sanyalak said.