PM meets central bank chief

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, right, holds talks with Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput at Government House on Monday. After the meeting, Mr Srettha, also finance minister, said he would hold more talks with the central bank governor to fine-tune their views on the country's economic, financial and monetary affairs. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday he would hold more talks with Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput to fine-tune their views on the country's economic, financial and monetary affairs.

After meeting the central bank governor, Mr Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, said he agreed and disagreed on several issues raised during their 45-minute talk but declined to provide details.

The prime minister said such talks would take place regularly and insisted that the government's policies that were rolled out would not be changed.

"There's no conflict, and we discussed every issue," said the prime minister.

Mr Srettha said that he definitely values Mr Sethaput's opinions.

Sethaput: More dialogue

Upon being asked by the media if he had any special concerns over the weakening baht, Mr Srettha said he was concerned about everything that affected people's livelihoods.

Mr Srettha also said on X, formally Twitter, that the meeting with Mr Sethaput was useful and such talks would be held every month.

The meeting, which took place at Government House, came amid reports that the prime minister and the central bank governor were not seeing eye to eye over the government's controversial 10,000-baht digital wallet programme, a key Pheu Thai election promise.