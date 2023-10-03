Weak baht good for exports, says Srettha

Automated currency exchange machines at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan. (Photo: Weerawong Wongpreedee)

The weak baht could be beneficial to the Thai economy, helping boost tourism and exports, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is monitoring the baht situation, Mr Srettha said.

The baht fell to an 11-month low against the United States dollar at 37.095 earlier on Tuesday.

The Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday that the country's exports are seen falling between 1% and 1.5% this year, compared to a previous forecast of a 1% contraction, due to weak global demand.