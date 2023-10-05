Fare from Royal Projects set to star at Thailand J Food Festival

Pictured are Mr Nattakit, left, Supatra Chirathivat, executive vice-president for Central Group, centre, and Piyanan Kumkrong, assistant director of donor recruitment and corporate image at the Thai Red Cross Society's National Blood Centre.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) presents "Thailand J Food Festival 2023" at CentralWorld and Central malls nationwide from Oct 12-23.

Under the theme of "Be full of merit, delightfulness, and good health", this year's festival focuses on ready-made vegetarian dishes crafted from premium ingredients from Royal Projects.

"Royal Project X Central Pattana" features vegetarian meals from the Royal Project and presents offerings from Royal Project restaurants, namely Ang Khang Royal Project restaurant, Thung Roeng Royal Project restaurant, Royal Project Kitchen restaurant, Huai Luek Royal Project restaurant, and Teen Tok Royal Project restaurant.

"Each year during Central's Vegetarian Festival, we create a space that unites all vegetarian lifestyles, catering to the diverse preferences of every generation," said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CPN's chief marketing officer.

"The festival events at Central malls reinforce our position as the top destination for both Thai residents and international tourists."

He said CPN has joined forces with key partners for this campaign, including the Royal Project Foundation, DNA Soy Milk by Dutch Mill, Meat Zero products under CPF Thailand, as well as businesses under Central Group and Central FoodPark.

Shoppers can participate in charitable activities involving the National Blood Centre, the Thai Red Cross Society, and Central Tham.

Mr Nattakit said the third quarter looks promising, particularly in the southern region, where Central Phuket and Central Hatyai are making substantial efforts to boost cash flow and stimulate the local economy during the Vegetarian Festival in the South.

"The recovery of the economy and tourism sector is heading in a positive direction, with tourists returning at full capacity and government stimulus policies, such as the free visa scheme for Chinese tourists, in effect. Our southern branches, notably Central Phuket and Central Hatyai, are prepared to welcome local residents, cross-regional Thais, and international tourists visiting Thailand during the Vegetarian Festival. This influx of tourists, including a growing number from Malaysia and Singapore, will significantly contribute to local cash flow, with increased hotel bookings and higher consumer spending," he said.

Mr Nattakit said vegetarian and Thai cuisine serve as a major soft power for the country, creating an attractive selling point for the nation and opening up opportunities to drive the economy forward.

"Food is the central highlight of the Vegetarian Festival, attracting not only baby boomers, Gen Y, and Gen X but also Gen Z and millennials. These diverse groups appreciate the wide array of appetising vegetarian dishes available at Central shopping centres during the festival, whether or not they partake in the vegetarian lifestyle," he added.