Power tariff cut to B3.99 approved

10% reduction helps consumers but no solution yet for paying down Egat debt from subsidies

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Thursday resolved to cut power tariffs to 3.99 baht per unit (kilowatt/hour), from 4.45 baht, from this month to December.

The resolution, announced by ERC secretary-general Khomgrich Tantravanich, is in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to keep power tariffs below 4 baht per unit to cut the costs of businesses and households to stimulate the economy.

Officials have yet to work out solutions to help the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), which is subsidising power tariffs. The state utility’s losses from the subsidy currently amount to 135.5 billion baht.

Earlier, the ERC had calculated that Egat would be able to clear its subsidy-related loss by April 2025 if power tariffs remained at 4.45 baht per unit.