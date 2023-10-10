PM in Hong Kong to court investors, drum up business

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee Ka-chiu, on Monday. After Hong Kong, Mr Srettha will visit Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday assured potential investors in Hong Kong that Thailand is open for business and ready to facilitate investment.

Mr Srettha, who concurrently serves as finance minister, visited Hong Kong and met with representatives of major private entities to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand.

Mr Srettha's first day in Hong Kong was part of a five-day trip to the Chinese city and several Asean nations, said government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The Hong Kong private sector expressed their interest in investment opportunities in Thailand; however, they urged Mr Srettha to facilitate the ease of doing business for foreign investors in the kingdom.

Mr Srettha met with John Lee Ka-chiu, the Hong Kong chief executive, and discussed bilateral cooperation and investments.

Allan Zeman, the chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, praised the Srettha administration for endorsing a free-visa policy for Chinese tourists. He said that, as a premier tourist destination, Thailand will greatly benefit from Chinese visitors.

Mr Chai said medical business representatives said Hong Kong is facing a medical staff shortage and would like to invite Thai medical workers to join internships on the island, giving them added experience while boosting their skills.

Meanwhile, Jack So, chairman of the Board of Airport Authority, said that Thailand and Hong Kong will improve their transport infrastructure to facilitate more visitors and connect regional transport facilities.

Mr Srettha agreed, pointing out the benefits of having stronger ties with Hong Kong International Airport, which he described as a transit hub for international flights and one of the world's best airports.

Mr Srettha said that the Stock Exchange of Thailand had been assigned to plan a roadshow strategy. Surendra Rosha, Group Executive of the HSBC Group, said that HSBC could host the roadshow in Hong Kong, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Mr Srettha is scheduled to leave Hong Kong for Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei to meet Brunei Darussalam's Sultan and Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah to discuss bilateral cooperation. In the evening, Mr Srettha is invited to an official banquet in his honour.

He will visit Malaysia on Wednesday and meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim before holding a joint press conference.

On Thursday, Mr Srettha will visit Singapore, where he is scheduled to attend a welcoming reception at Government House, where he will hold talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the island's private entities. He is expected to return to Thailand on Thursday evening.