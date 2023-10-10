Indian refiner pioneers ethanol from bamboo

(Photo: Jernej Furman via Wikimedia Commons)

An Indian oil refiner says it is preparing to pioneer the production of ethanol from bamboo in the country, with a refinery slated to open in December.

The plant of state-owned Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, located in the northeastern state of Assam, is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes of ethanol a year, aided by what it says is a unique technology, managing director Bhaskar Phukan said at an event in New Delhi.

Energy demand is booming in India, largely underpinned by greater use of fossil fuels, even as the challenge from climate change mounts. That is putting greater focus on alternatives. Amid that challenge, local rules will mandate 20% ethanol blending in gasoline (E20) by 2025, up from 12% now.

“Bamboo is all around in the northeastern region,” Pukhan said, adding that the refiner intends to start a mass-planting campaign, with 6 million tissue-cultured bamboo saplings a year for feedstock.

Within two years, Numaligarh aims to grow 20 million saplings a year, meeting local refinery needs, he said.