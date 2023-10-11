Cabinet fixes duck parts export rules with China

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement to amend export procedures for duck parts bound for China.

Following the amendment, duck export value in the first year is expected to amount to 1 billion baht.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the cabinet passed a resolution to amend the procedures between the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Customs Office of China concerning inspection criteria, quarantine, and veterinary health for the export of 18 duck parts from Thailand to China.

The agreement is expected to be signed during the visit of the Chinese prime minister from Oct 17-20, said Mr Chai.

Once signed, the agreement takes immediate effect.

The 18 duck parts comprise: feet, wings, mid-wings, wingtips, upper wings, livers, necks, gizzards, hearts, kidneys, tongues, heads, beaks, bones, cartilage, tendons, fat and skin.

He said the Chinese Customs Office approved the request to add the product list.

Thailand's Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry needs to amend Appendix 2 of the 2018 agreement, while keeping the list of frozen chicken products unchanged, said Mr Chai.

"The agreement will benefit Thailand by allowing increased exports of ducks and duck parts from Thailand to China, expanding the market and creating trade investment opportunities, which should hike the value of Thailand's animal product shipments," he said.

In the past, Mr Chai said China allowed Thailand to export chickens and frozen chicken parts, with exports reaching up to 13 billion baht in 2022.

Chicken feet are popular in the Chinese market, but there is a shortage in China while demand remains robust, he said.

China approved the import of duck parts as a substitute to help sate consumer demand there, said Mr Chai.

In a related development, the cabinet also approved the signing of an agreement on food safety, veterinary medicine and plant protection for the export of bee products from Thailand to China.