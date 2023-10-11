CPN to nurture Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai

A Robinson Lifestyle mall. Robinson Lifestyle in Nakhon Phanom province is scheduled to open in next year's fourth quarter.

Retail and property developer Central Pattana Plc (CPN), the operator of Central shopping centres nationwide, plans to invest 3 billion baht to develop the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom and Nong Khai into secondary cities with great potential on par with megacities.

Tos Chirathivat, executive chairman and chief executive of Central Group, said one of Central Group's core strategies as a retail, service, and real-estate leader is for business expansion by upgrading communities.

"We aim to develop local communities in the country based on the principle of 'Growth for the Country, Great for Local Communities', " he said.

Mr Tos said the focus of this strategy is to transform potential locations, turning them into distinctive tourist cities. This strategy not only aspires to connect key places for tourism, transforming them into local lifestyle hubs, it would also boost tourism in secondary cities.

He said that Robinson Lifestyle in Nakhon Phanom, a 2-billion-baht retail development, is scheduled to open during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The mall is situated in Nakhon Phanom's Mueang district which is a special economic development zone that lies near the border with Laos. The town of Thakhek in Laos lies opposite Nakhon Phanom.

Nakhon Phanom boasts an excellent transport link in the form of the third Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge which connects Thailand with Laos. Overland transport can then continue to Vietnam and southern China.

Additionally, the new dual-track railway line on the Ban Phai-Mukdahan-Nakhon Phanom route would connect the region and boost trade and tourism.

"The development of the mall plays an essential part in increasing Nakhon Phanom's potential to be a trendy city in Isan that will capture the hearts of tourists with its own hipster style," said Mr Tos.

"The province is ready to serve as an economic, tourist and transportation hub, connecting neighbouring nations and southern China," he added.

Mr Tos says Central Group plans to invest 3 billion baht to develop the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom and Nong Khai.

He added that Nakhon Phanom receives roughly 1.5 million tourists per year, generating over 2.2 billion baht in annual tourism revenue.

Central Group is also scheduled to open a Robinson Lifestyle in Nong Khai province next year.

Mr Tos said the project would involve an investment of 1 billion baht. He added that Nong Khai is a special economic development zone and is just across the border from Vientiane, the capital of Laos, and Bolikhamxay province. There is a border crossing point at the first Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge which serves as a trade gateway to Indochina.

The province has also been designated as a transportation hub, with a dual-track railway and high-speed trains linking Thailand, Laos and, in the future, Kunming in China.

"Nong Khai has the highest value of Thai-Laos border trade in Thailand, at no less than 80 billion baht per year. The province attracts over 2 million tourists per year and boasts a tourism revenue of over 3.35 billion baht," said Mr Tos.

"Central Group's investments in both these provinces will help boost economic growth, as well as trade, investment, services and tourism in the Greater Mekong Subregion countries [Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and China]".