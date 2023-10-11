Fire at London's Luton Airport, all flights suspended

Fire rages through the carpark building at Luton Airport.

LONDON - London's Luton Airport halted all flights until midday local time on Wednesday after a fire tore through one of its car parks, causing a partial collapse.

The blaze was triggered by a vehicle fire that spread in Terminal Car Park 2, the airport said. Images and video on social media showed at least the top floor of the multistory parking facility ablaze with dozens of vehicles on fire.

It was not yet known what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Luton Airport, which handled more than 13 million passengers last year, said in a statement that people should not travel to the airport as access remained “severely restricted”. Its website showed about 80 commercial passenger flights were due to depart or arrive by midday Wednesday.

Luton Airport, to the north of London, is a hub for budget carriers including easyJet Plc and Wizz Air Holdings Plc.