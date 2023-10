Russia, Myanmar discuss gas pipeline construction

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Than Swe attend a press conference after their meeting in Moscow on Sept 14, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

MOSCOW - Top energy officials from Russia and Myanmar held discussions in Moscow on Wednesday on Russian participation in the construction of a gas pipeline to Yangon, the Russian energy ministry said.

It did not provide further details.

Myanmar started buying Russian oil products last year and said it was ready to pay in roubles.