AIS joins 'Welcome Back' drive

Mr Pratthana, centre, says tourists prefer to utilise services via digital channels for various aspects of their travel experience.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with Advanced Info Service (AIS) to launch the "Welcome Back to Thailand" campaign to attract foreign tourists, offering "Amazing Thailand" SIM cards with several digital services and privileges.

Under the campaign, TAT is distributing 1 million mobile phone SIM cards and exclusive e-voucher privileges from partner organisations to foreign visitors arriving in Thailand from Oct 17 this year until March 31, 2027.

The campaign is part of a strategy to promote Thai tourism at the end of the year, said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific at TAT.

The partnership also reaffirms the Amazing Thailand brand, said Mr Chattan.

The SIM card distribution will be facilitated through TAT's Asia and South Pacific regional offices, serving as a marketing tool in collaboration with various international travel agencies, airlines and associations.

International travellers planning to visit Thailand can participate in the campaign through leading online travel agents (OTAs) in their respective countries. When they purchase goods or services on these OTA platforms, travellers can receive a free Amazing Thailand SIM card. This SIM card provides high-speed internet access, with up to 8 gigabytes (GB) of data for a complimentary trial period.

This offers access to BBC News and sports content via beIN Sports Connect via the AIS Play application. They can also redeem 1 AIS Point for free or discounted street food and shopping experiences at famous tourist destinations, such as Yaowarat Road, along with many other exclusive privileges.

These privileges include travel insurance coverage worth up to 50,000 baht, shopping discounts, accommodation at renowned hotels, and dining at well-known restaurants, all offered by leading partners that cover every aspect of the journey.

Thailand has welcomed over 20.3 million foreign tourists so far this year, with a significant resurgence observed from Asia and Pacific markets, totalling roughly 14.7 million visitors, including those from China, Malaysia and India, Mr Chattan said.

Pratthana Leelapanang, AIS's chief consumer business officer, said it is evident from tourists' behaviour that they prefer to use services via digital channels for various aspects of their travel experience. This includes financial transactions, hotel reservations, shopping, and even government services.

Additionally, there is a growing community of digital nomads who enjoy travelling and working from anywhere in the world. Therefore, having a seamless and smooth online connection is of utmost importance, he added.

According to AIS data, normal subscribers each generally use 12GB of mobile bandwidth per month on average. The 8GB offer with the Amazing Thailand SIM is available for use when spending a vacation in Thailand. Travellers can also top-up the SIM when the initial value expires.

"This SIM not only comes with a highly valuable package but also offers enhanced cooperation with our premium lifestyle partners," Mr Pratthana said.

These partners cover various aspects of travellers' lifestyles and includes names such as Bangkok Insurance, Central Group, Central Retail, Central Pattana, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Grab Thailand, King Power, Siam Piwat, Singha Park Chiang Rai, Sixt and TAGTHAir.

Mr Pratthana added that AIS is also committed to providing a secure network for tourists during their stay in Thailand by collaborating with the government to provide emergency warnings via mobile networks. This ensures confidence that travelling in Thailand is safe and secure.