CPN, The 1 launch 'The 1 Bag' campaign

Mr Nattakit, right, and Mr Kawin promote 'The 1 Bag' campaign at a recent launch event.

SET-listed Central Pattana (CPN) is joining hands with The 1 digital lifestyle and loyalty platform to launch "The 1 Bag" campaign to drive sales in the third quarter.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CPN's chief marketing officer, said the campaign fits the roadmap of The 1 Biz, which is described as a synergistic programme between Central Pattana and The 1.

"The 1 under Central Group is a national-level big data campaign to help remind The 1 members to collect The 1 points at Central malls nationwide by sharing their phone number. They can redeem points for discounts on subsequent purchases," Mr Nattakit said.

"We are confident this campaign will create excitement when shopping and stimulate sales for both small and large stores participating in The 1 Biz programme," he added.

"The campaign also helps support cross-regional growth for stores and businesses, creating a seamless journey for customers while increasing business expansion opportunities for partner shops to grow together with us."

Kawin Tangudtaisak, managing director of The 1, said The 1 is successful because of its cooperation with key partners, such as CPN.

"The cooperation with Central Pattana helps enhance benefits for members and has received good feedback from members, with customers interested in collecting points on every purchase they make with brands within The 1 ecosystem," Mr Kawin said.

"The 1 and Central Pattana are always open to new brands joining our ecosystem. The 1 is very pleased to continue our cooperation with CPN to launch 'The 1 Bag' campaign, which offers all members additional The 1 points," he added.

He said shoppers can receive The 1 points equal to the cost of their shopping up to 25 times, with daily campaigns offered via The 1 app.