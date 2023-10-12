Officials keep close eye on veggie prices

Ahead of vegetarian festival, most ingredients cost the same or less than at this time last year

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, checks prices of vegetables and seasonings at the Yaowarat market on Thursday ahead of the Vegetarian Festival that starts on Sunday. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce)

With the vegetarian festival approaching, the Ministry of Commerce insists the prices of fruits and vegetables remain stable thanks to relatively high supply.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the Yaowarat market before the festival starts on Sunday, Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said the prices of most raw food ingredients for vegetarian dishes remain stable.

In addition, businesses confirmed they would not raise prices, he said.

However, some protein products made from soybeans and flour have registered slight price increases as production costs have risen, said Mr Wattanasak.

Prices of mushrooms remain stable, with large shiitake mushrooms priced at 440 baht per kilogramme, medium at 380 baht and small sizes at 335 baht.

Palm oil costs 45 baht per bottle, down from 50 baht at this time last year, while soybean oil is priced at 55 baht, down from 60 baht.

Seasoning sauce producers have also reduced their prices, as requested by the ministry.

Mr Wattanasak said the prices of most fresh vegetables were also down from this time last year.

However, some vegetables registered slightly higher prices because of heavy rainfall, which affected produce such as morning glory and Chinese kale, he said.

“More people are buying goods during this year’s vegetarian festival because restrictions have eased since the pandemic period,” he said.

“Both small and large businesses have reported increased sales.”

Mr Wattanasak said his department had dispatched officials to inspect sales of vegetarian ingredients, fresh vegetables and vegetarian food at markets and stores to ensure compliance with pricing regulations.

Raising prices during this period is strictly forbidden and failure to display prices can result in fines of up to 10,000 baht. Those found profiteering can face a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht, he said.