B600 million allotted for tourism promotion

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol arrives at Government House for a cabinet meeting on Sept 13. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to use 600 million baht from its central budget to promote tourism during the high season as fiscal 2024 budget disbursement is expected to be delayed until April next year.

Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the proposed budget would be allocated to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for its promotions, starting from the fourth quarter this year through to the first quarter of 2024.

Major projects include Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges, which requires 150 million baht to promote the country as a preferred shopping destination, while another 150 million is allotted for marketing campaigns for all international markets.

Around 200 million baht will go to the Thailand Festival Experience campaign, promoting large festivals across five regions, with the remainder dedicated to a domestic campaign called “The Link Local to Global” that is meant to boost cross-regional trips, she said.

Ms Sudawan said these projects could be tied to several important festivals during the high season, including Loy Krathong, the New Year Countdown and Chinese New Year, and even extended to the Songkran holiday in April.

She said the ministry had already submitted its proposal to the Cabinet Secretariat and it is awaiting approval from the cabinet.

Ms Sudawan said the ministry had also discussed the possibility of allowing people to use money from their 10,000-baht digital wallet, scheduled to be introduced in February, for tourism spending. One proposal is to allow people to use up to 3,000 baht for travel to a second-tier city.

The minister has also been monitoring the progress of the temporary visa exemption for Chinese and Kazakh visitors from Sept 25 until Feb 25. So far, she said, no security issues or concerns have arisen.

She said the ministry was talking with other ministries and related organisations about the possibility of extending the visa-free scheme to other countries.

The government might focus on extending the length of stay for certain markets from 30 days to 45-90 days, notably Russians and Europeans, who are already eligible for visa-free visits.

Other ideas being discussed internally include joint promotions with airlines and extending the operating hours of entertainment venues in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket, said Ms Sudawan.

Next week, while Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits China, the TAT is expected to sign a letter of intent with seven Chinese companies, including airlines and online travel agents, to promote tourism.