Gold prices up B550 to B33,000

People gather at a Hua Seng Heng gold shop in Yaowarat, or Chinatown, in Bangkok. On Saturday, gold prices rose 550 baht from Friday's close. (File photo)

The Gold Traders Association on Saturday morning announced the buying prices at 32,305.96 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 32,900 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

The selling prices were set at 33,500 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 33,000 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

This means gold prices rose 550 baht from Friday’s close, the highest this month.

The buying prices on Friday closed at 31,760.20 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments, and 32,350 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

The selling prices closed at 32,950 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments, and 32,450 for gold bars.