TrueMove, dtac customers in Israel given 2 weeks of free calls home

A woman hugs her injured son as he and other Thai workers returned home from Israel on Thursday. True Corporation said it will allow both TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel to make domestic and international calls back to their families in Thailand for free from Sunday until Oct 31.(Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

True Corporation has said it will allow both TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel to make domestic and international calls back to their families in Thailand for free from Sunday until Oct 31.

The statement said those customers have been able to connect with the Thai Royal Embassy in Tel Aviv and True and dtac Call Centers for free of charge since Oct 7.

Mr. Chakkrit Urairat, Acting Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, True Corporation Plc, said “True Corporation would like to express our concern about the ongoing unrest in Israel, particularly Thai residents in the area.

“We understand that accurate and timely information is useful to make decision and enhance safety for everyone. Therefore, we have coordinated with the Royal Thai Embassy in Israel to be the medium in sending SMS Broadcast, providing beneficial information for TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel as well as supporting the communication between the public sector and those who need to be evacuated to the safe zone under a smooth, seamless and timely coordination."

"We will consider extending the free service in case the situation has not yet resumed to normal.”