BBGI in biotech tie-up with Fermbox Bio

Mr Kittiphong, centre left, and Mr Ramachandrappa, centre right, at the signing of the collaboration between BBGI and Fermbox Bio which focuses on establishing biotech facilities in Thailand to manufacture Synbio products.

Bio-Based Green Innovation Co (BBGI) has agreed to a joint venture with Fermbox Bio, a leader in research and production of synbio products using an advanced microbial precision fermentation process.

BBGI focuses on biofuel products, including ethanol, biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other high-value bio-based and well-being products.

Synbio is an abbreviation of synthetic biology, a field of science that involves redesigning organisms, notably microbes, for specific purposes by engineering them to have new abilities.

The joint venture is dubbed BBFB (BBGI Fermbox Bio), aiming to be the first large advanced biotech plant, called a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), in Southeast Asia to produce bioproducts via the precision fermentation process to support the bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic model.

The CDMO, with an investment value of 500 million baht, can help pharmaceutical companies bring new products to the market without the need to invest in infrastructure.

"BBGI's BCG model is expected to enhance sustainability in biological resources and build inclusiveness to Thailand's economy, social and environment," said chief executive Kittiphong Limsuwannarot.

He said these biotechnology facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art upstream and downstream equipment, initially planning to produce enzymes, then expand into cutting-edge synbio products with an expected total fermentation capacity of up to 1 million litres.

"BBGI will contribute its large-scale project execution, operational experience and funding, and Fermbox Bio will contribute its expertise in synthetic biology and manufacturing processes. Fermbox Bio will also produce some of its proprietary products in the joint venture facility," said Mr Kittiphong.

Subramani Ramachandrappa, the founder of Fermbox Bio, said the firm is excited to partner with BBGI to develop state-of-the-art biotechnology plants.

"Our mutual dedication lies in shaping a collaborative future, in which sustainable synbio solutions play a pivotal role, meeting the evolving needs of future generations while safeguarding our planet," he said.

BBGI's commitment to a sustainable future aligns with Fermbox Bio's core business model, which focuses on collaborating with firms worldwide for product development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

The investment of BBGI and Fermbox Bio in an advanced biotechnology plant is planned into three phases, with an expected total fermentation capacity of up to 1 million litres and an investment value of over 3 billion baht.

Phase 1 has installed capacity of around 200,000 litres, with an initial investment value of roughly 500 million baht.