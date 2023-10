Industrial sentiment drops on weaker production

WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province. (Photo: WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate)

Thailand's industrial sentiment dropped for a third straight month in September, hurt by slowing production, softer global demand, a weak baht and a rate hike by the Bank of Thailand (BoT), an industries group said on Friday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index fell to 90.0 in September from a one-year low of 91.3 in August.