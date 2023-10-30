Control of goods related to weapons of mass destruction to be tightened

The Commerce Ministry looks set to enforce measures to control goods related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and dual-use items (DUI), which are goods that have both commercial and military use.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, said the department is preparing to tighten measures to control products related to the proliferation of WMD and DUI that were previously voluntary.

The decision was made in response to conflicts in various parts of the world, with the hope of establishing international confidence in Thai goods, he said.

"With ongoing unrest in various regions around the world, along with growing regional tensions resulting from various factors that have led to severe conflicts, there have been adverse effects on the economies and trade of many countries, including Thailand," said Mr Ronnarong.

"Consequently, the department decided to intensify measures to control goods related to the proliferation of WMD and DUI.

"This heightened level of control is aimed at preventing commercial goods from being diverted for destructive purposes, especially with fighting and unrest in the region."

Thailand has a law to control WMD and related items, with enforcement starting in 2020.

The law regulates products related to WMD and DUI, giving the Commerce Ministry the authority to determine measures for complete supervision, consisting of licensing, self-certification and any other measures.

He said Thailand has not enforced the licensing requirement for DUI, which is considered a crucial measure under such a law.

Given the escalation of several conflicts around the world, the department now believes licensing is needed to ensure the safe and secure supervision of Thai DUI products and reduce the risk they could be used for production or transferred to malicious groups, Mr Ronnarong said.

This measure is considered highly effective and widely accepted by many countries, especially key trading and investment partners such as the US, the EU, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia, he said.

Mr Ronnarong said in the initial phase of implementing licensing measures, exporters may need time to learn the regulations and guidelines.

"However, based on our assessment, the department believes exporters will benefit from these widely accepted measures," he said.