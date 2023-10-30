PM Srettha proposes new railway bridge to Laos

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, is greeted by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on Monday morning. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Laos on Monday and proposed that the two countries build a new railway bridge to facilitate bilateral trade.

Mr Srettha called on Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at his office on Monday morning.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Mr Srettha proposed that the two countries improve bilateral transport and trade, and turn Laos and the Northeast of Thailand into a "growth area".

Mr Srettha proposed a new railway bridge across the Mekong River, linking Nong Khai province and Vientiane, the Lao capital.

The prime minister said Thailand was ready to offer a soft loan to Laos to fund the project, the government spokesman said.

Mr Srettha asked Laos to set clear cargo-handling charges in Vientiane, to facilitate planning, and allow semi-trailer trucks from Thailand to again enter Laos, as they had before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said Thailand was interested in buyimg more clean energy from Laos to support industrial growth, the spokesman said.