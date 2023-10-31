Agency touts success of digital tourism app

The ThailandCONNEX app was developed by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency in partnership with Travizgo Technology Co Ltd.

The nation's digital tourism application, ThailandCONNEX, has drawn more than 100,000 business operators in its first year with an economic contribution of more than 12 billion baht.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) partnered with Travizgo Technology Co Ltd to develop and launch the state-owned tourism app, said Depa president and chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin.

The platform operates as an intermediary, based on a business-to-business wholesale framework for Thai tourism operators.

This enables app members to access and showcase products and services to online travel agents both domestically and internationally.

The platform also offers digital tokens for users.

According to Depa, tourism operators such as hotels, restaurants and car rental services have joined the platform, claiming a total of 108,659 businesses.

The platform offers 201,764 travel-related products and services, contributing to an economic value exceeding 12 billion baht, said the agency.

Depa has executed a digital tourism campaign via several activities from February to October 2023.

The campaign serves to enhance awareness and foster use of the platform.

The digital tourism campaign included marketing events that allowed executives from both the public and private sectors, tourism operators and Thai and international influencers to convene and exchange ideas regarding digital applications for business operations.

Depa has encouraged entrepreneurs in the tourism industry to join the platform and participate in digital tourism business matching events, Mr Nuttapon said.

These events were conducted in five key tourism provinces: Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket and Chon Buri.

He said the campaign received a positive response.

More than 2,900 tourism operators and individuals as well as more than 50 travel tech businesses have used digital technology, including its 5,600 digital coupons, resulting in an economic value of more than 260 million baht, according to Depa.