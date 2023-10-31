Factory output falls 6.1%, more than forecast

Workers are on duty at a textile factory in Bang Phae district, Ratchaburi province. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in September fell 6.06% from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday, as exports are weak amid soft global demand.

The figure compared with a forecast for a 5.0% year-on-year drop for September in a Reuters poll, and followed August's 7.75% decline.

Output has been impacted by a global economic slowdown, while Thailand's economic recovery remains slow with household debt levels high, the ministry said.

Tourism recovery, however, continued to support demand for food products, it added.

In the January-September period, factory output contracted 5.09% year-on-year. Industrial goods account for about 80% of total exports, which in September unexpectedly rose 2.1% year-on-year.

The Industry Ministry on Tuesday cut its forecast for the MPI to a drop of 4.0% to 4.5% this year, from a fall of 2.8% to 3.8% projected earlier.