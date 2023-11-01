Chiang Mai airport starts 24/7 operations

Officials greet passengers boarding flight VZ822 for Japan as Chiang Mai airport began around-the-clock services, early on Wednesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Chiang Mai airport began around-the-clock services on Wednesday with a Thai VietJet flight that left for Osaka at 12.30am.

The airport had previousy operated 18 hours a day, from 6am to midnight.

The expanded service was marked by a ceremony at the airport late on Tuesday night attended by high-level government and airport officials.

Flight VZ822 then took off at 12.30am, with scheduled touch down in Osaka, Japan, at 7.50am.

In September Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin voiced support for AOT's plan for 24-hour service at the airport. AOT promised to coordinate flight schedules with airlines to minimise the impact on local residents.

However, many local people were upset by the expansion of services, and accompanying noise and air pollution. They protested against it and said they would file a complaint asking the Administrative Court to block the move.