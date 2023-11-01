Scaled-down EV subsidies approved

An MG electric vehicle is charged at the Fast Auto Show Thailand and EV Expo 2023 held in July at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Subsidies for purchases of electric vehicles will be reduced to a maximum of 100,000 baht starting in 2024, from 150,000 baht now, the National EV Policy Committee decided on Wednesday.

The change is part of a broader package of revisions to EV incentives that will be in effect from 2024-27. Other incentives to producers and battery makers are intended to reduce their costs and ultimately make electric vehicles cheaper, thereby reducing the need for consumer subsidies.

Authorities have been signalling for some time that consumer subsidies would be scaled back from the current range of 70,000 to 150,000 baht per unit to between 50,000 and 100,000 baht.

The subsidies have been credited for a surge in EV sales this year, accounting for about half of all EV sales in Southeast Asia in the second quarter.

BMI, the research arm of the ratings agency Fitch, recently estimated that the country’s EV penetration rate would reach 8.7% of all vehicles by the end of this year, a substantial increase from 3.8% in 2022.

Chinese EV makers, including BYD and Great Wall Motor, have committed to invest $1.4 billion in new production facilities in Thailand, which has long been dominated by Japanese auto majors.

Chongqing Changan Automobile last week became the latest Chinese EV maker to sign a deal to build a factory locally with a target to begin production in 2025. The country is also in talks with other Chinese players such as Geely and Chery, according to the Board of Investment.

The government is looking to further expand the EV supply chain by using tax incentives to attract battery producers and related industries.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last month ordered state agencies to buy EVs to replace older vehicles, build more charging stations nationwide and make insurance for EVs affordable.

The directive is part of a broader campaign to promote greater adoption of green transport to reduce carbon emissions and develop the country into a production hub for EVs and parts.