Exports could fall 1.5% in 2023 - shippers
Business
General

PUBLISHED : 7 Nov 2023 at 10:50

WRITER: Reuters

Bangkok Port in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
Thailand's exports are seen falling between 1% to 1.5% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, amid soft global demand, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

Shipments are expected to post zero to 2% growth in 2024, it said a statement. 

On Monday, the Commerce Ministry reported that headline inflation, gauged by the consumer price index, decreased by 0.31% year-on-year in October, compared with a 0.3% year-on-year uptick in September.

The ministry said the decline was largely attributed to lower energy prices and several government support measures.

