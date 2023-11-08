M Vision to organise Thailand Boat Expo

Move to cash in on rebound in tourism

SET-listed M Vision, the organiser of Thailand Mobile Expo, has expanded by hosting Thailand Boat Expo in Phuket, with the aim of cashing in on the rebound in the tourism industry.

This marks the first time M Vision has held the boat expo.

The move is also expected to diversify its revenue stream amid a mature smartphone market.

"We have received support from the local authorities in Phuket to attract more tourists," said chief executive Opas Cherdpunt.

The company has alloted 20 million baht to host the event at The PlayYard, Phuket during Nov 14-19. The event is a one-stop shop for people interested in boats and water sports in Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga and Surat Thani.

Phuket is a leading global tourist destination. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket office, this year the island expects to receive 14 million visitors, up 259% compared to last year. It believes Phuket has succesfully recovered from the pandemic.

"This is a great opportunity to stay updated on the latest trends in products and services, as well as to network with businesses related to the industry. We'll make this event like a festival," said Mr Opas.

He said he wants to spend three years expanding the event space to a larger scale, just like the international boat event in France, which occupies a 50-kilometre radius. The event in Thailand covers a 2-km radius.

The fair will attract more investment and stimulate the local economy, he added.

Yona Beach Club, the world's first floating beach club and state-of-the-art 1,200-sq m oasis, will be displayed in front of the Thailand Boat Expo.

"We will have the expo on the beach and a party on the sea that will make the event more fun and engaging," said Mr Opas.

Earlier Mr Opas said the local smartphone market has declined, in line with the tepid economy and the lack of big changes in technology.

The company held the Thailand Mobile Expo 2023 and EV Expo Bangkok at the same time in October at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, with the latter to serve growing EV demand.