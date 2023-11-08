Jaspal adds two more brands to its portfolio

The Marimekko store based at Suria KLCC Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. JPS Fashions (Malaysia) has been appointed by Marimekko Corporation to handle the import and distribution of products made by Marimekko and Camper in Malaysia.

Jaspal Plc, a Thai fashion and lifestyle retailer, looks set to make significant inroads into the Asean market after the company secured the rights to import and distribute two internationally acclaimed fashion brands -- Marimekko from Finland, best known for its lifestyle products, and Camper from Spain, which is renowned for its footwear.

According to Yosathep Singhsachathet, the company's deputy chief executive, two of Jaspal Group's subsidiary companies -- JPS Fashions (Vietnam), and JPS Fashions (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd -- were recently appointed by Marimekko Corporation, the Finland-based lifestyle brand, and Camper Hong Kong, which handles the business of Camper in Asia, to handle the import and distribution of products made by Marimekko and Camper in Vietnam and Malaysia, respectively.

This strategic move aligns with Jaspal Group's mission to introduce new brands and products to meet diverse customer demand and establish a leadership position in the lifestyle fashion industry within the Asean region.

JPS Fashions (Vietnam) promptly launched four fashion and lifestyle outlets in Vietnam between September and October this year.

Two stores, one located in Lotte Mall West Lake in Hanoi and the other located at Takashimaya Department Store in Ho Chi Minh City, represent the Marimekko brand. The other two outlets showcase Camper products. One is located at Lotte Mall West Lake, while the other is based at Vincom Ba Trieu 1 in Hanoi.

In Malaysia, JPS Fashions (Malaysia) opened one Marimekko store and one Camper outlet at Kuala Lumpur's Suria KLCC Mall.

"With unique designs and the global reputation of the Marimekko and Camper brands combined with Jaspal Group's strength in the lifestyle fashion business, we are confident that both brands will grow as successfully as planned. We aim to open an additional 62 fashion shops overseas between 2024 and 2025," Mr Yosathep said, adding that apart from opening its stores in major cities, it will work with local key opinion leaders (KOL) and use digital marketing to enhance brand awareness for the two brands.

Mr Yosathep said Jaspal's decision to expand the Marimekko and Camper brands into the two countries stemmed from market data provided by Euromonitor International, a marketing and research company, which indicated a rapid recovery in Vietnam's clothing and footwear specialty retail industry in 2022, particularly in major cities where consumers are attracted to the combination of high-quality products and a modern image.

Moreover, projections for the specialty clothing and footwear retail sector in Vietnam showed a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.8% from 2022 to 2027.

"Clothing and fashion items are regarded as tools for expressing the identity of young Vietnamese consumers," Mr Yosathep said.

Mr Yosathep noted that in Malaysia, the specialty clothing and footwear retail industry is also expected to benefit from a growing number of large department stores and shopping centres. By 2027, the sales area for specialty clothing and footwear in Malaysia is expected to grow to 2,184,800 square metres.

It is also expected that the specialty clothing and footwear retail industry in Malaysia will experience a CAGR of around 6.3 % during the period 2022 to 2027.

Jaspal Group now holds the rights to distribute and represent 11 world-class fashion and lifestyle brands across various territories, including Ipanema, Asics, Fred Perry, Melissa, Diesel, Superdry, New Era, Champion, Mango, Marimekko and Camper.