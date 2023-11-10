ThaiBev reflects on coaching culture success

Agapol Na Songkhla, executive vice president and chief people officer of ThaiBev, discusses the company’s focus on building a coaching culture at a press conference on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​)

Thai Beverage Plc says it is preparing to pour more investment into human resources to achieve its “Passion 2025” vision.

The company aims to increase the proportion of its staff who consider themselves loyal to 90% by 2030, compared with 83% in a recent in-house survey.

The investment will focus on empowering younger generations to use their skills to expand the business and prosperity in a sustainable way, under a coaching culture that recently won a prestigious global award — the Marshall Goldsmith Outstanding Coaching Leader Award — for the first time.

Agapol Na Songkhla, the company’s executive vice president and chief people officer, said staff should not only be regarded as human resources, but also human capital because their skills can be improved by training, reskilling and upskilling practices so that they can grow in value to ThaiBev throughout their careers.

At a press conference on Friday at ThaiBev headquarters, Mr Agapol elaborated on how the company views its mission.

In 2016, he said, the company wanted to establish a culture of coaching, in which both executive teams and workers experienced upgrades at the same rate as the digital technology they work with. One outstanding person was selected as a mentor to share experiences and skills with other members. This helps to strengthen the company’s business regeneration.

“The award has reaffirmed that our organisation has implemented human resources development on a global scale. Under our coaching culture, we can create new opportunities and help our staff transform for a better future,” said Mr Agapol.

ThaiBev won the Goldsmith award, named for one the world’s most renowned coaching leaders, for its excellent performance in human resources training development. This year’s awards ceremony was held in Vietnam for the first time and attended by representatives of many global companies, Mr Agapol said.

ThaiBev has arranged a working landscape for young employees through many projects, encouraging them to design and develop business models based on more flexible rules.

He said the results were very impressive because many projects initiated by young people in their early thirties have been successful.

Moreover, ThaiBev’s coaching leaders, generally in their late 20s, will be well-placed to convince young people to stay with the company longer, reducing turnover.

He said that one third of the company’s 43,000 staff in Thailand are Generation-Z people, and only 10% are from the baby boomer generation.