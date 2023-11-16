AIS teams up with partners for launch of online seller platform

Mr Pratthana, centre right, along with AIS's partners in the online seller platform.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched its first online seller platform through collaborations with strategic partners to specifically help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or online sellers to utilise tools to boost their capabilities, even though the latter are not registered as juristic entities.

The partners include TikTok Shop, Canva, Microsoft 365, Line Man Messenger, MyOrder, Tung Ngern and FlowAccount. All aim to empower online merchants to thrive, boost sales and become point partners of AIS.

According to AIS chief consumer business officer Pratthana Leelapanang, there are up to three million SMEs in the country. Their current trading methods involve a storefront, which is the segment of younger operators who see trading opportunities and who are committed to becoming online sellers, despite not being registered as a juristic entity.

Each has a unique need for such tools, which comprise a telecom network with services that are easy to understand and not too difficult to use, he said.

For instance, they need a stable network connecting to online live-streaming sales platforms, with software solutions to manage back-office systems automatically.

"This is how we came to design a package exclusively for online sellers," he said.

Mr Pratthana said AIS has been working with leading partners to enable additional professionally managed sales channels for customers through TikTok Shop.

Canva is a flexible tool enabling users to create graphics easily on apps to promote their products, while there is a premium Microsoft document management service with storage space of up to 1 terabyte.

There is assistance for rapid delivery such as Line Man Messenger.

MyOrder provides a major upgrade to professional business systems for online sellers.

Meanwhile, the Tung Ngern app is utilised by over 1.8 million businesses nationwide.

Online merchants can also address accounting system challenges through FlowAccount solutions.

"Each of these features supply solutions that cover every angle of doing business and have been brought together in four online seller packages which understand the requirements of online sellers the best," Mr Pratthana said.

He said the first package is AIS All in One, a new definition of the internet for retail stores, with a strong signal in every corner and fully-featured functions.

The package includes the internet connection speed required for business, an AI router with SIM Net of 20 gigabytes and Microsoft 365 Family that offers up to six user accounts and storage on OneDrive of 1 TB per account.

AIS postpaid customers with a minimum monthly service fee of 349 baht can receive this package exclusively for 1,199 baht per month.

The second package, AIS 5G Seller, offers ultra high-speed internet and sales tools for customers to design posters or other artwork on Canva for a free trial of 45 days. There are also programs to help with back-office management such as MyOrder, which is free for six months.

The package includes transportation service from Line Man Messenger offering discounts worth over 3,100 baht. While prices for the package start at 699 baht per month, customers migrating from another network receive an extra discount of 25%.

The third package, AIS 5G TikTok Shop, enables online sellers to conduct live streams on full speed 5G, cheap calls to any network and free advertising on TikTok worth 300 baht, as well as customer care from FlowAccount, for 699 baht per month.

Lastly, AIS 5G Tung Ngern Social provides unlimited access to social media through Tung Ngern stores, Line, Instagram and Facebook. There is also unlimited internet with a top speed of 30 GB, all for 499 baht a month.

Mr Pratthana added that online merchants who buy these packages become instant partners with AIS, presenting opportunities to sell products and services to a customer base of over 49 million AIS users.