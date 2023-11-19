Import technology and talent, improve education: Thai businesses

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, poses for photos with Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to reform the country and its economy, import technology, attract foreign skilled labour, improve education and boost the birth rate.

The results of a survey of nationwide members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce were compiled in a white paper sent to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said on Sunday when the chamber's annual seminar concluded in Bangkok.

He said Thailand had succeeded in its eastern seaboard development, industrial development, export and tourism promotion in the past, but since the Covid-19 pandemic success cannot continue unless the country and its economy are reformed.

According to the white paper, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said the country must enhance its digital innovation and import technology to increase its efficiency.

The government should attract foreign talent to work and live in the country for the transfer of new technology and skills.

Incentives to woo foreign talent could include facilitating visas and work permits while cutting taxes and red tape on residences.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce also urged the government to boost the birth rate and improve education so Thais could be "global citizens" amid universal change.

Learnings from the seminar included that business operators were experiencing a nationwide economic slowdown and the government should inject money to immediately help small and medium-sized enterprises, Mr Sanan said.

The chamber also proposed the government develop Saraburi, Tak and other second-tier provinces into major tourist destinations, he said.

At the seminar venue, the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Prime Minister Srettha said the government was supporting tourism in second-tier provinces and would expand their airports.

The prime minister said his government would do its best to develop second-tier provinces and was ready to consider relevant proposals from the private sector.