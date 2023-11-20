TCC says new economic model a must

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attends a seminar held to mark the 91st anniversary of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, where he delivered a special lecture on how to revitalise the economy. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has urged Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to reform the nation by introducing a new economic model.

The suggestion, conveyed in a white paper presented to the premier, was made at the TCC's 41st annual seminar which concluded on Sunday.

The event was held under the theme "Connect-Competitive-Sustainable" at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec).

At least 1,000 participants from provincial chambers of commerce nationwide, as well as business owners, joined the three-day event.

According to the TCC's chairman, Sanan Angubolkul, input from participants was compiled in the white paper to be submitted to Mr Srettha, who is also the finance minister.

The content reflects the chamber's wish to see the country embark on economic reform, Mr Sanan said.

He insisted economic progress cannot be based on the current model as the pandemic has changed the business landscape.

More than three years of pandemic triggered a plunge in the number of tourist arrivals, from 40 million to just 400,000.

The business sector says an economic upgrade requires a transition that enables new opportunities and a new way of doing business.

The paper outlines what the government can do to pave the way for a new economy. This can be done via digital innovations, human resources development, state financial support, and developing public infrastructure in 10 second-tier tourism provinces.

Mr Sanan said the public sector should create a talent immigration policy with suitable incentives to lure specialists from overseas, a move also conducive to technology transfers.

The paper urges more government support for ailing SMEs. The proposal that the government boost the economic development of 10 secondary provinces would ensure a more balanced distribution of income.