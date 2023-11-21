Srettha preps directives for Thai team

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has scheduled a joint meeting with Thai ambassadors, commercial counsellors and members of the Board of Investment stationed overseas on Tuesday to receive policy directives to boost trade, investment and tourism.

According to Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, these three components will constitute the Thai team, while at Tuesday's meeting Mr Srettha will provide clear policies and guidelines on how these three components should collaborate to boost not only trade but also investment and tourism.

Mr Phumtham said a joint workshop, involving the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers Association, the Thai National Shippers' Council and relevant agencies would be conducted on Nov 23.

This collaborative effort was seen as a response to Mr Srettha's recent overseas trips aimed at stimulating trade, investment and tourism.

In recent talks with China, in particular, Mr Phumtham said Mr Srettha had already outlined the policies, and in the capacity of commerce minister, has been cooperating with many provinces of China to expand trade, investment and tourism at the provincial level.

The provincial level is considered to be a significant market with a population of over 100 million people. This aligns with China's policy of shifting from being the world's workforce to becoming the world's market.