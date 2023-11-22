Central Pattana launches Black Friday promotion

From left are Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Central Pattana's chief marketing officer, Phattaraporn Phenpraphat, advisory of CRM, and Maneechan Smithisomboon, head of B2B marketing, at the launch of the 'Black Friday 2023 #shocksales' campaign.

Central Pattana Plc, the operator of 38 malls nationwide and The Esplanade, is launching the "Black Friday 2023 #shocksales" campaign, offering many promotions for shoppers over three days.

The campaign offers shoppers a chance to celebrate Black Friday 2023, which is a retail period in the US named for the weekend after Thanksgiving, which retailers consider to be the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Shoppers receive discounts from Nov 24-26 at Central shopping centres nationwide and The Esplanade Ratchada. Discounts of up to 90% are offered for fashion products and up to 18% cashback credit is offered when shopping at participating stores and partners.

One highlight is a collaboration with the Shake Shack burger restaurant from New York. When ordering Shake Shack menu items worth at least 350 baht and showing a receipt for the products, or spending at least 500 baht on dining within CentralWorld on the same day, shoppers receive a free Shake Shack Classic Shake worth 190 baht. This promotion is limited to 500 redemptions per day.

Additional promotions are available for certain credit cards.

For UOB credit cardholders, including Citi cards, users can reserve a seat and purchase a set menu at a special price at Mak's Noodle in CentralWorld on Nov 24 from 6-9.30pm.

Another promotion for shoppers who spend 25,000 baht on beauty items offers them up to 13,500 The1 points.

The top three spenders receive a Sculptra programme worth a combined value of 300,000 baht.

The top spender using a Krungsri Consumer card will receive a diamond ring worth 34,500 baht.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% discounts on IT products and up to four times The1 points when shopping at participating stores.