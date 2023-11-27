Govt to lower 2023 Thai economic growth forecast after weak Q3

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana delivers the opening speech and outlines the Thai economic situation at the Bangkok Post’s CEO of the Year 2023 awards held at Centara Grand at CentralWorld on Nov 8, 2023. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand's previous 2023 economic growth forecast of 2.7% will be lowered after a weaker-than-expected third quarter, Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana said on Monday.

The economy expanded much slower than expected, at 1.5%, in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest this year, due to declining exports and government spending.

For next year, while the ministry is aiming for economic growth of slightly higher than 3%, it will try to push for even more with upcoming government stimulus measures, he told reporters.

The finance ministry's current forecasts are for 2.7% economic growth in 2023 and 3.2% growth in 2024.



